Eigenpie mstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $599.09 Million (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $599.09 million and $47,879.23 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for $2,654.32 or 0.04197118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,706 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,650.27448304. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,668.38048582 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,687.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

