EOS Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $71.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

