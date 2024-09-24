Apu Apustaja (APU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.31 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $82.31 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00024473 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,156,994.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

