BlackCardCoin Tops One Day Volume of $3.96 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $3.96 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.60215502 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,233,269.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.