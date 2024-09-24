Songbird Hits One Day Volume of $203,545.66 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Songbird has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $111.75 million and $203,545.66 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,007,479,094 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

