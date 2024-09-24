Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,225.01

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $11,225.01 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00266776 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00134363 USD and is up 10.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,257.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.