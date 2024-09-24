Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.59 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $299.92 million and $12.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,167.88 or 1.00028133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00063117 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02945885 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $31,400,022.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

