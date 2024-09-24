Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $269.51 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $269.51 million and $30.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.53 or 0.04131778 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00043046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,329,860 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

