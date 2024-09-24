Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $269.51 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $269.51 million and $30.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.53 or 0.04131778 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00043046 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008345 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014571 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010780 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007485 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002682 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,329,860 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
