WINkLink (WIN) Price Up 8.7% This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009135 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $18,868,650.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

