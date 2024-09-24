Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $483,558.82

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $46.55 million and approximately $483,558.82 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,681,139 coins and its circulating supply is 22,273,471 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

