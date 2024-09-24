Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00006105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $142.62 million and $14,082.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86034102 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,555.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

