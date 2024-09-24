Chain (XCN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Chain (XCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Chain has a market capitalization of $42.90 million and $2.56 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,469,583,243 tokens. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

