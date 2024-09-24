QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160,766.15

QUASA (QUA) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,766.15 and $1,131.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,167.88 or 1.00028133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001499 USD and is down -21.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $782.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

