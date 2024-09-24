Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,082.15 or 0.04804607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $43.47 million and $24,820.94 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 14,104 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr’s Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.

[Telegram](https://t.me/stkrsupport)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/uYaNu23Ww7)[Medium](https://medium.com/ankr-network)”

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

