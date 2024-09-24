ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.23 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $45,376.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,167.88 or 1.00028133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09199993 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,720.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

