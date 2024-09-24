Ponke Price Hits $0.34 (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Ponke token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a market capitalization of $159.67 million and $13.57 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.33062788 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $12,773,838.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

