Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. 882,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,187. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

