Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.09 million and $207,252.30 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,182.28 or 0.99970334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $285,045.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.