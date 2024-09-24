Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $6.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00042916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

