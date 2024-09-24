Wirtual Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $8.07 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)

