PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $711.64 million and $21.26 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00267067 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 711,808,951 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 722,397,435.913136. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99977986 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,262,581.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

