ONUS Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $61.05 million and approximately $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.62874341 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

