Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.72

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.72 and last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 2804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

Intertek Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.6554 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

