Centrifuge Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $763,373.90 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,228,587 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,191,808 with 501,376,512 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.36014349 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $769,693.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

