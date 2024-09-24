Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.04

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 129982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

