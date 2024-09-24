Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.91

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 11961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSREY
Swiss Re Price Performance
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.