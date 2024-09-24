Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 11.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 36.20%.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

