Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 28109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

