Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSNF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

