Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.64

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 120819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
Danone Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
