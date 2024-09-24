holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 106.9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $82,280.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.86 or 0.04125868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00042916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002686 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00424306 USD and is up 30.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95,764.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

