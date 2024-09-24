LayerZero Price Hits $4.26 on Major Exchanges (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $468.24 million and approximately $91.50 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00006630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.0870637 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $116,078,734.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

