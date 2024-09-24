Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $4,125.69 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,061.19 or 0.06325710 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00267067 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
