Wormhole Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $649.88 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Wormhole has a market cap of $649.88 million and $43.23 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wormhole has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00267067 BTC.

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.24175238 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $31,885,558.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

