CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $96.79 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

