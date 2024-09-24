Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.52

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $905,231.75 and $69.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00076930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,072.42 or 0.37495204 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

