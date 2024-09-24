Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.36 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $122.36 million and $16.50 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00013816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Omni Network Profile
Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.
Omni Network Token Trading
