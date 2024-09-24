Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.36 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $122.36 million and $16.50 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni Network has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $8.87 or 0.00013816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00267067 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.89813291 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $17,275,607.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.