Metahero (HERO) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $742,547.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

