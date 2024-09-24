Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.92 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $78.92 million and approximately $29.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002110 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

