HI Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. HI has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $237,745.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,182.28 or 0.99970334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047347 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $254,392.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.