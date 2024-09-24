Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $361.81 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Dymension has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $361.81 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,728,977 coins and its circulating supply is 204,175,662 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,696,778 with 204,077,845 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.78107242 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $21,890,583.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

