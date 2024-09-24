Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,646.80 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion and approximately $31.27 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,646.80 or 0.04122655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00267067 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,769,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,763,227.60632328. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,626.86582904 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $32,252,338.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.