Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $351,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

