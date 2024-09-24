AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading Down 3.7%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 344,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 787,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

