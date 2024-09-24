Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.28

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 120080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

