EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $90,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

