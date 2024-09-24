Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.9896296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

