Samlyn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 210,728 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.28.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

