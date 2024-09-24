Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.71

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 32776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$1,213,562.97. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. Insiders sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

