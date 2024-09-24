BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 204,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 98,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
BlackSky Technology Trading Down 6.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
