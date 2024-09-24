BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 204,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 98,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $740.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

About BlackSky Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

